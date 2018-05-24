Suze Orman's No. 1 piece of advice for getting ahead at work

As new college graduates throw their mortarboards in the air and get ready to begin their careers, financial expert and former CNBC television host Suze Orman has simple but solid advice for succeeding at work: Make yourself indispensable.



"Make those you're dependent on for a paycheck dependent upon you," Orman told CNBC Make It in 2017, and her advice is just as relevant for the class of 2018.

By proving to supervisors that you can be counted on to add value, you're making yourself an asset and creating job security. Especially as an entry-level employee, you don't want to be seen as a replaceable cog, but as an essential part of the company.

Whether you're entering your first job or just want to boost your standing with your boss, here are three ways to make yourself indispensable at work.