The same trait helped both George Lucas and Steve Jobs succeed

"Solo," the latest movie in the "Star Wars" franchise, is expected to bring in $170 million during its opening weekend, which is also forecast to be the biggest weekend for U.S. theaters ever. And although the original "Star Wars" creator George Lucas sold Lucasfilm and the franchise to Disney in 2012 for $4 billion, the retired filmmaker's Type A tendencies are arguably what set up the sci-fi series for continued, decades-long success.

Mashable editor Chris Taylor describes Lucas as a "ruthless perfectionist" in his 2014 book "How Star Wars Conquered the Universe," further explaining, in a New Yorker interview, that Lucas "had a dogged persistence to produce something that had the general contours of his vision."

It is possible that Lucas picked up some of his creative habits from the late tech visionary Steve Jobs. The two worked together when Jobs briefly left Apple and bought the computer animation studio Pixar from Lucas. And they both benefited from having Type A personalities.

Venture capitalist Guy Kawsaki, who also worked with Jobs in the '80s and '90s, says that "one of the things that made Steve so successful was he was such a perfectionist."

"One of the most important lessons that I learned from Steve Jobs is that changing your mind is a sign of intelligence, it's a sign of competence," he adds.