This basic rule from the Marines is the secret to leading a successful business

The U.S. Marines have a rule: "Officers eat last." It's a fundamental philosophy of Marine Corps leadership that officers wait to eat until all Marines beneath them in rank have gotten their food. The rule creates a sense of unity and instills loyalty, and it's an attitude that business leaders should use too, says war reporter and author Sebastian Junger.

Junger is an award-winning journalist, author and documentary filmmaker known for works such as the novels "The Perfect Storm" and "Tribe," and the feature-length documentary "Restrepo." He is a contributor to a PBS film premiering Memorial Day called "Going to War," which is about the human experience of preparing for war, fighting and coming home.