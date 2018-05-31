An SEO expert reveals 3 ways to make your online resume stand out to recruiters

You first need to determine the type of work you're interested in. "Really hone in on the position you're looking for," says Rodgers. "Make a list of actual job listings that are a match for what you want and stay focused."

For example, if you're interested in marketing coordinator roles, look at similar job descriptions and assess what the "on-page focus" of these jobs are, he says. Copy the main keywords used, how the position titles are framed, the listed skills and any specific types of software that are mentioned. Then, use those in your online resume if they apply.

You can also use free apps to determine the search volume for certain terms. For example, you may find that people are more likely to search for "collaborated" over "partnered with" or "oversaw" over "spearheaded."

"See what keywords are most searched and are most common that thread across positions," says Rodgers. "And look for variations of keywords to target in your resume."