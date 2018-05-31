An SEO expert reveals 3 ways to make your online resume stand out to recruiters

When posting your resume across various online platforms, it should have a similar look throughout, even on social media. "[If] your social media aligns with your background and requested roles, it makes you seem more established and accomplished," explains Rodgers.
The photo you choose is also important and you should have a professional picture that's consistent across all sites, he says.
If you plan on using a blog to display your work, make sure to include a link that directs people to your social media channels and your LinkedIn, and vice versa. Everything should be connected.
Last, font matters. "It's good not to get too fancy," says Rodgers. Use standards fonts like Times New Roman and few graphics, if any (here's a list of the best fonts for your resume.)
As for the document itself, Rodgers says you might want to avoid using a PDF version (here's how to choose the right format, and when a PDF might be appropriate.)
"You don't know who will be downloading your resume, so you want it to be easily accessible for the downloader or the the system."
