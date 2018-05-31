VISIT CNBC.COM

An SEO expert reveals 3 ways to make your online resume stand out to recruiters

Recruiters are always on the hunt for new talent. This means you could secure your dream job without even applying.

But in order to attract headhunters to your online resume there are a few technical things you have to think about, says Chris Rodgers, CEO of Colorado SEO Pros. Namely, how to make your resume stand out among thousands of others.

Rodgers says it all comes down three things:

1. Identify job targets

You first need to determine the type of work you're interested in. "Really hone in on the position you're looking for," says Rodgers. "Make a list of actual job listings that are a match for what you want and stay focused."

For example, if you're interested in marketing coordinator roles, look at similar job descriptions and assess what the "on-page focus" of these jobs are, he says. Copy the main keywords used, how the position titles are framed, the listed skills and any specific types of software that are mentioned. Then, use those in your online resume if they apply.

You can also use free apps to determine the search volume for certain terms. For example, you may find that people are more likely to search for "collaborated" over "partnered with" or "oversaw" over "spearheaded."

"See what keywords are most searched and are most common that thread across positions," says Rodgers. "And look for variations of keywords to target in your resume."

2. Prioritize key job sites

Some people like to put their resume on a personal website or blog, but that should be the lowest on your priority list. "It's definitely a medium to showcase your work but very unlikely that this will show up for recruiters and HR people," says Rodgers.

Instead, focus on sites like Indeed and CareerBuilder. When you post your resume on these sites, it gets pushed out to applicant tracking systems for different employers.

Companies use this algorithm-based system to sort through resumes so posting yours can make a "huge difference in not getting your resume buried," says Rodgers. However, LinkedIn should always be your main priority.

"Paying special attention to LinkedIn is huge because it's a huge poaching ground," says Rodgers. LinkedIn is also extremely well-indexed, he adds, so leverage the job site to get a higher appearance on Google.

3. Be consistent

When posting your resume across various online platforms, it should have a similar look throughout, even on social media. "[If] your social media aligns with your background and requested roles, it makes you seem more established and accomplished," explains Rodgers.

The photo you choose is also important and you should have a professional picture that's consistent across all sites, he says.

If you plan on using a blog to display your work, make sure to include a link that directs people to your social media channels and your LinkedIn, and vice versa. Everything should be connected.

Last, font matters. "It's good not to get too fancy," says Rodgers. Use standards fonts like Times New Roman and few graphics, if any (here's a list of the best fonts for your resume.)

As for the document itself, Rodgers says you might want to avoid using a PDF version (here's how to choose the right format, and when a PDF might be appropriate.)

"You don't know who will be downloading your resume, so you want it to be easily accessible for the downloader or the the system."

