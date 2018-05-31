VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much home you get for $200,000 in 10 major US cities

A young couple pushing their bikes across a bridge near downtown Portland, Oregon.
Jordan Siemens | Getty Images
The median home value across the U.S. is $215,600, according to Zillow. In many places, that can buy thousands of square feet worth of space, while in others, it only amounts to a few hundred.

Real estate site PropertyShark compared home values across the U.S. to see how far $200,000 goes in various locations. To calculate the median price per square foot in each city, the company divided the median sale price by the median home size, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and PropertyShark's own listings.

For anyone aiming to maximize their budget, the South holds some of the best deals, with Atlanta, Austin, Texas, and Charlotte, North Carolina, all offering over 1,000 square feet of space for the money. Although Atlanta is one of the more expensive southern cities, the study notes that it's also "the most vibrant when it comes to entertainment."

Click to enlarge:

Here's how much home you can buy for $200,000 in 10 major U.S. cities.

San Antonio, Texas

How much space $200,000 gets you: 3,249 sq. ft.

Median household income: $45,481
Median home value: $165,000

Nashville, Tennessee

How much space $200,000 gets you: 2,109 sq. ft.

Median household income: $49,891
Median home value: $252,800

The biggest mistake millennials are making is not buying a home, says financial expert
Orlando, Florida

How much space $200,000 gets you: 1,992 sq. ft.

Median household income: $44,007
Median home value: $228,000

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How much space $200,000 gets you: 1,558 sq. ft.

Median household income: $39,770
Median home value: $146,700

Phoenix, Arizona

How much space $200,000 gets you: 1,412 sq. ft.

Median household income: $49,328
Median home price: $229,000

Here's how rent changed in 2017 in 5 major cities
Portland, Oregon

How much space $200,000 gets you: 773 sq. ft.

Median household income: $58,423
Median home value: $429,400

Denver, Colorado

How much space $200,000 gets you: 661 sq. ft.

Median household income: $56,258
Median home value: $418,300

Los Angeles, California

How much space $200,000 gets you: 501 sq. ft.

Median household income: $51,538
Median home value: $674,600

The avocado toast, house buying dilemma — illustrated by avocados
Washington, D.C.

How much space $200,000 gets you: 423 sq. ft.

Median household income: $72,935
Median home value: $566,000

Boston, Massachusetts

How much space $200,000 gets you: 371 sq. ft.

Median household income: $58,516
Median home value: $585,100

Manhattan, New York

How much space $200,000 gets you: 126 sq. ft.

Median household income: $75,513
Median home value: $1,307,700

Here's how much more expensive your life is compared to your parents and grandparents
