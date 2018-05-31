Business leaders frequently champion international experience.

Whether that's studying or working overseas, they argue it can give you the kind of global insights you need to stand out in an increasingly competitive jobs market.

And their advice is being heeded. Even amid protectionist political rhetoric, people are vying for the opportunity to gain experience abroad. Today in the U.S. alone, there are around 1 million international students, despite Donald Trump's tightening immigration policies. The majority come from China, as well India, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

However, it can be a daunting prospect, not least because it can mean getting your head around a new culture while getting on with your work.

Huixian Ye is one such international student who went through the experience. She moved to the U.S. from China when she was 15, after receiving a partial scholarship to study finance and accounting at Boston University.

Ye now uses those insights to help others as an adviser at Paragon One, a U.S.-based careers platform that pairs recent international graduates with coaches and internships to help them get on the jobs ladder.

She told CNBC Make It her four tips for making a success of your time overseas.