Here's how much the NBA Finals trophy is worth

The Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday and both teams are vying for an esteemed prize: the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship trophy.

The NBA Finals championship trophy, specially made by Tiffany & Co. for 40 years now, is worth an estimated $13,500, according to USA Today. Tiffany & Co. declined to confirm the trophy's value to CNBC Make It.

First designed and crafted by Tiffany & Co. in 1978, a new trophy is awarded to the NBA Finals champion team each year.

The trophy, which stands about 2 feet tall, is made of nearly 16 pounds of sterling silver with a 24-karat-gold overlay and resembles a life-size basketball falling into a net. At the end of the final championship game, the trophy is presented to the winning team but then returned to Tiffany & Co. for engraving. Eventually, the winning team gets the trophy back for keeps.

The Warriors and the Cavaliers are facing each other in their fourth straight NBA Finals.

Last year, the Warriors took home the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship trophy.

If the Cavaliers win this year's championships, here are the new records basketball superstar LeBron James is set to reach.





