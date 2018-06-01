"The Home Depot didn't exactly get off to a flying start," Langone writes in his new book, "I Love Capitalism!" which includes details about the early days of the company.

"So we put all over the store — all these shelves 20-foot high — we had these boxes and everybody thought, 'Oh my God! Look at all this merchandise!' But there was air in the boxes. There was no products. They just gave us empty boxes. And we struggled," Langone says.

To get customers to come into the first Home Depot store, Marcus gave away cash.

"Early on, Bernie would stay outside with the fist of single dollar bills and give people a dollar if they'd go in and see what was in the store," Langone tells CNBC Make It.

Before too long, however, the founders knew they were onto something, "because we began to see the enthusiasm of the customers as they were coming in the stores," says Langone.

At the time, other competitive home center stores were 30,000 to 40,000 square feet, says Langone. Their first stores were 60,000 square feet. Today, Home Depot stores are more than 100,000 square feet.

"Bernie's idea was pretty simple: wide assortment, low prices and great service. And that's what we did," Langone tells CNBC Make It. "People could come in, if you wanted a $2 hammer or a $90 hammer, if you wanted a $15 faucet or a $60 faucet — and everything in between — we had it."