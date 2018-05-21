Here’s what billionaires of the world do with their free time

The richest people in the world are interested in sports (especially golf), collecting art and classical music.

That's according to a report on global billionaires from intelligence and data company WealthX, the Wealth-X Billionaire Census, which was officially released on May 15. There are 2,754 billionaires in the world, more than ever before, the report finds, and their collective net worth is $9.2 trillion.

"Time is at a premium for the world's wealthiest individuals," the report says.

But when the billionaires of the world aren't focused on their business or philanthropic efforts, the next most common interest is sport, the report finds.

"Aside from philanthropy and, as one would expect, a common interest in business affairs, the foremost passion or hobby among the global billionaire population involves sporting activities (44%)," the report says.