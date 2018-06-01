In 2000, Buffett began auctioning off charity lunches to raise money for Glide, a charitable organization he became involved with through his late wife, Susie Buffett. The first lunch sold to a tech entrepreneur named Pete Budlong, who donated $25,000 to dine with the Oracle of Omaha. Now in its 19th year, the auctioned lunches go for millions. The bidding for this year's lunch, which closes at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday, has already surpassed $3.2 million.

When Stillman first heard about Buffett's charity lunches in the early 2000s, he wanted to be a part of it.

"I heard about it. Got his phone number," Stillman tells Business Insider. "That took at least a year to get his phone number because I didn't want to just call up the company." After tracking down his personal number, Stillman gave Buffett a ring.

"He actually answered the phone himself. He said, 'Hi, this is Warren,'" Stillman remembers. "I was, sort of, stumped for words. I couldn't quite believe that I had Warren Buffett on the telephone."

It turned out that Buffett (a known fan of steak) was familiar with the restaurant. While he had the chance, Stillman pitched Buffett an idea: " I wanna donate an additional [amount of money] for you to come to New York and have lunch at Smith & Wollensky and I'm going to give to your favorite charity, Glide."

Within a few seconds, Buffett replied, "You, Mr. Stillman, have a deal. You put it together and I'll be there," according to Business Insider.