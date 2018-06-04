Benedict Cumberbatch jumped out of his Uber to save a man being mugged

Benedict Cumberbatch is best known for playing a hero in the BBC series "Sherlock" and the Marvel movie "Doctor Strange" but, while taking an Uber in London recently, he stopped a crime in real life: He jumped out of the car to help a young delivery man being mugged by four other men.
"He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, 'Leave him alone'. It was only then I recognized Benedict," Uber driver Manuel Dias, 53, tells British newspaper The Sun. "The cyclist was lucky, Benedict's a superhero."
Cumberbatch, 41, and his wife Sophie Hunter were reportedly taking an Uber to a club, Dias says, when the actor spotted a food delivery cyclist being pushed around and Cumberbatch "sprinted into the fray" to pull the men away from the bloodied cyclist.
"Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street," Dias says.