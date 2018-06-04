Benedict Cumberbatch jumped out of his Uber to save a man being mugged

Baker Street is where Cumberbatch's fictional character Sherlock Holmes lives. The Uber driver helped when things looked like they were getting worse but Cumberbatch "seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest," Dias says.

The delivery man was reportedly hit over the head with a bottle and his own helmet before Cumberbatch was able to pull him away from the muggers, and the muggers tried to punch the actor as well before fleeing the scene. As to why he intervened in the first place, Cumberbatch tells The Sun, "I did it out of — well, I had to, you know." When asked by The New York Times to say more, Cumberbatch declined.

Although the alleged incident took place in November of 2017, details of Cumberbatch's involvement were reported by The Sun on June 2. Deliveroo, the company which employed the food delivery cyclist, has posted a tweet thanking Cumberbatch for his "brave actions."

This isn't Cumberbatch's first run in with danger. In 2013, he told Hollywood Reporter about the terror he had felt when he was kidnapped by armed robbers in South Africa, only to be rescued by a stranger. Escaping mortal danger and having to appreciate life again "really, really enriches your values," he says. "It's incredibly important."

Now it seems Cumberbatch may have paid it forward.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: