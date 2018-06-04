Take a look inside Twitter’s first offices

Like many Silicon Valley darlings, the offices of Twitter aren't your average cubicle farms.
Twitter has a market cap of 28.3 billion and 336 million monthly active users, and on Tuesday, its stock hit a three-year high. Twitter currently boasts 35 global offices, many in glamorous locations such as Dubai, London, New York City and Paris. The offices, according to the company, "reflect the regional and cultural spirit of the cities they're in." For example, in Atlanta, the conference rooms are named after southern hip hop icons (such as CeeLo Green and Andre 3000) and Sydney's office features a panoramic view of the city and its harbor.