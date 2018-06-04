VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Take a look inside Twitter’s first offices

Kim Kulish | Getty Images

Like many Silicon Valley darlings, the offices of Twitter aren't your average cubicle farms.

Twitter has a market cap of 28.3 billion and 336 million monthly active users, and on Tuesday, its stock hit a three-year high. Twitter currently boasts 35 global offices, many in glamorous locations such as Dubai, London, New York City and Paris. The offices, according to the company, "reflect the regional and cultural spirit of the cities they're in." For example, in Atlanta, the conference rooms are named after southern hip hop icons (such as CeeLo Green and Andre 3000) and Sydney's office features a panoramic view of the city and its harbor.

Twitter's offices also include swoon-worthy features, such as a coffee bar that offers custom-designed lattes, on-tap brews, trendy décor and colorful murals by local artists. On Indeed, one current employee says employees are provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner from its micro-kitchens.

But every start-up has to begin somewhere. For Apple, it was in a garage, and Facebook was born in a college dorm. Meanwhile, the early days of Twitter had office space in an empty warehouse-like building with hardly any windows.

In 2006, Twitter, founded by Biz Stone, Evan Williams, Jack Dorsey and Noah Glass, got its start in offices at 164 South Park Avenue in San Francisco, in offices "where the only sources of natural light were the two skylights and small-block glass windows," according to Inc.

The photos below, provided to CNBC Make It by Stone, were taken of that space in March 2008. In January of that year, Twitter had only eight employees, according to its blog. Previous tenants of the 6,400-square-foot space include Instagram.

Twitter offices at 164 South Park in San Francisco, California in March 2008.
Courtesy of Biz Stone
Twitter offices at 164 South Park in San Francisco, California in March 2008.
Twitter offices at 164 South Park in San Francisco, California in March 2008.
Courtesy of Biz Stone
Twitter offices at 164 South Park in San Francisco, California in March 2008.

The photos below, also from Stone, showcase another early Twitter office, and were taken in July 2008. The building, located at 539 Bryant Street, served as one of Twitter's first headquarters in San Francisco. In 2013, the 55,000-square-foot building sold for $35.2 million, or $630 per square foot, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

Though the pictures portray a far different setting from Twitter's current swanky offices, there is a start-up office staple in one photo: A foosball table.

Twitter offices at 539 Bryant Street in San Francisco, California in July 2008.
Courtesy of Biz Stone
Twitter offices at 539 Bryant Street in San Francisco, California in July 2008.
Twitter offices at 539 Bryant Street in San Francisco, California in July 2008.
Courtesy of Biz Stone
Twitter offices at 539 Bryant Street in San Francisco, California in July 2008.
Twitter offices at 539 Bryant Street in San Francisco, California in July 2008.
Courtesy of Biz Stone
Twitter offices at 539 Bryant Street in San Francisco, California in July 2008.

Don't miss: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have this 1 trait in common

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Inside Onefootball's Berlin office   

This story has been updated.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...