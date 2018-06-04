Take a look inside Twitter’s first offices

Twitter's offices also include swoon-worthy features, such as a coffee bar that offers custom-designed lattes, on-tap brews, trendy décor and colorful murals by local artists. On Indeed, one current employee says employees are provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner from its micro-kitchens.

But every start-up has to begin somewhere. For Apple, it was in a garage, and Facebook was born in a college dorm. Meanwhile, the early days of Twitter had office space in an empty warehouse-like building with hardly any windows.

In 2006, Twitter, founded by Biz Stone, Evan Williams, Jack Dorsey and Noah Glass, got its start in offices at 164 South Park Avenue in San Francisco, in offices "where the only sources of natural light were the two skylights and small-block glass windows," according to Inc.

The photos below, provided to CNBC Make It by Stone, were taken of that space in March 2008. In January of that year, Twitter had only eight employees, according to its blog. Previous tenants of the 6,400-square-foot space include Instagram.