    Twitter stock jumps on news it'll replace Monsanto in S&P 500

    • Twitter jumped 5 percent in extended trading on Monday, after the Dow Jones announced the social media company would replace Monsanto in the S&P 500.
    • The changes will go into effect prior to market open on Thursday, June 7, when German pharmaceutical and life sciences company Bayer wraps up its $63 billion takeover of seed-maker Monsanto.
    Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer of Square on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the company's IPO, November 19, 2015.
    Twitter jumped as much as 5 percent in extended trading on Monday, after Dow Jones Indices announced the social media company would replace Monsanto in the S&P 500. Another tech company, Netflix will fill the agricultural giant's place on the S&P 100.

    The gains pushed Twitter stock above $39 a share after hours, extending earlier gains during the regular session that had pushed the company to a 52-week-high.

    The changes will go into effect prior to market open on Thursday, June 7.

    German pharmaceutical and life sciences company Bayer is wrapping up its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto. As part of the acquisition, Bayer will retire Monsanto's iconic name.

    Shares of Twitter are up nearly 58 percent year-to-date and more than 100 percent year-over-year.

