Consulting jobs are consistently among the most desired positions for young people.

The Harvard Crimson reports that over a third of Harvard graduates go on to work for consulting firms. This means that at a company like McKinsey & Company, one of the top-ranked consulting firms in the world, candidates are competing with thousands and thousands of other bright young people.

The job title "Consultant" is familiar to many, but its responsibilities aren't always clear. Essentially, management consulting firms are hired by organizations to assess and address problems, such as downsizing, acquisition or restructuring. The two assets that consulting firms have to offer are simple — smart people and a patented problem-solving approach. So if you want to get a job at McKinsey, expect to systematically prove your smarts.

"We take great pride in our hiring process," Kerry Casey, Director of Americas Recruiting for McKinsey, tells CNBC Make It. "The assessment team goes to great lengths to oversee and implement our interview process and continually keep an eye on it and maintain consistency."

This consistency is central not only to McKinsey's hiring practices but also to its culture and its business model.

"We cross all different types of business scenarios where we have been brought in to help clients solve their toughest problems and we use a very structured approach in terms of trying to help them resolve it," says Casey. "It crosses every industry, it crosses every sector, it's rather broad."

Jobs at McKinsey can range from highly specific tech roles, where workers specialize their skills to a management consulting position in which workers must gracefully transition from client to client and across industries on a regular basis.

Just like everything else at the company, the hiring process at McKinsey follows a specific series of protocols. Here's how to land a job at McKinsey: