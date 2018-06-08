How Anthony Bourdain wanted to be remembered: 'Maybe that I grew up a little'

Celebrity chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain, who described himself as an "enthusiast," died on Friday at age 61. From his early days in the spotlight as the author of the bestselling memoir "Kitchen Confidential" to his support of the #MeToo movement earlier this year, Bourdain was an honest and original voice, one that will be remembered by millions.

CNN, which aired Bourdain's popular travel show "Parts Unknown," confirmed his passing. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much," the network said in a statement.

In recent years, Bourdain was best known for inviting Americans along with him on journeys that spanned from Vietnam to West Virginia. Along the way, he became a staunch advocate for the education and opportunities that come with travel. He encouraged his audience not only to travel widely but to travel with open hearts and open minds. And he stressed that it doesn't take a lot of money to find memorable experiences, ones that can challenge preconceived beliefs and broaden your perspective.

When I interviewed Bourdain in February for Money Magazine, it was his combination of practicality and poetry that stood out to me most. He stressed a simple approach to travel: Slow down and take the time learn the daily rhythms of other cultures. "Don't be afraid to just sit and watch. One of my great joys in places that I love, and have come to love, is to sit and watch daily life. You learn so much," he told me.