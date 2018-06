When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, it was a "huge" turn for his career — but bad for his businesses.

According to NBC News, financial reports showed major losses, including a $23 million loss at his Turnberry resort in Scotland, as well as losses at his golf courses.

The damage at Trump Soho was so bad — $700 room rates went down to $400, employees were laid off and the signature restaurant, Koi, closed, and within five months into the Trump administration — Trump's name came off.