Elon Musk wants employees with these 4 traits, according to a top HR exec at SpaceX

Elon Musk says he is on track to send people to Mars by 2024 through his aerospace company SpaceX. He even gave a tongue-in-cheek example of what running around the Big Falcon Rocket spaceship could look like by sharing a GIF from the movie "2001: A Space Odyssey."

And, though Musk admits he tends to over-promise when it comes to timelines, SpaceX does seem to be ramping up its hiring. Since last year, the company has more than doubled its number of job listings and has even reached a record high, according to data analysts at Thinknum, although SpaceX declined to confirm this to CNBC Make It.

If you're considering applying for one of the 544 openings at SpaceX, as of Friday, it's helpful to know that there's one main trait all candidates need to have: an appetite for exploration. After all, "we're out there looking for people that want to help us achieve that goal of making humans multi-planetary," SpaceX vice president of human resources Brian Bjelde told career site Glassdoor in December 2017.

Given the volume of applications the company receives, Bjelde said he also looks for three other qualities in candidates: passion, drive and talent.