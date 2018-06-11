Sheryl Sandberg: The No. 1 question the Class of 2018 should ask new employers

On Friday, Sheryl Sandberg spoke at MIT's graduation ceremony. The Facebook COO shared her experience of graduating from college and transitioning into the working world, as well as her advice for the Class of 2018.

She said that there is one important thing that everyone should ask a potential employer: "Are you doing good?"

"We are accountable to the people who use what we build, to our colleagues, to ourselves and to our values," she told the crowd. "So if you are thinking about joining a team, an NGO, a startup or a company, ask if they are doing good for the world."

Sandberg cited research from her alma mater, Harvard, which suggests that people become more creative when they ask themselves the question, 'Could we?' and become more ethical when they ask, 'Should we?'

She said the best solution is to ask both.