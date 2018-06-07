Kevin Durant will pay for the first year of college for these 4 students

Kevin Durant has a lot on his plate. The free agent is currently in the NBA finals with the Golden State Warriors averaging over 27 points a game (he scored 43 points Wednesday), he co-runs a private equity company that has investments in approximately 30 tech companies, including Postmates and Acorns. He's also one of the most philanthropic athletes in the world.

Durant has long been a controversial figure, most recently for his decision to leave Oklahoma City and accept a $53 million dollar contract with Golden State, but the good work he's done in every community he's been part of can't be denied. The 2014 MVP has committed to giving over $13 million to community causes this year alone.

Now, Durant is helping send four of his mentees from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula in Redwood City, California, to college.

Durant first became involved with the local Boys & Girls club in June of 2017. By September, he had built a basketball court for the kids and by February of this year, he surprised four students with an offer to cover their first year of college.