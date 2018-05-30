This CEO went from bagging groceries to building a billion-dollar cosmetics business—here's how

Even in the beauty industry, where products are almost exclusively marketed to women and girls, men dominate leadership positions. Revlon made headlines earlier this month when it named Debra Perelman CEO, the first woman to lead the company. As of May 2017, one one woman had served as CEO of one of L'Oréal's brands since the company was founded in 1909.



Jamie Kern Lima, co-founder and CEO of IT Cosmetics, broke into the male-dominated industry by using her biggest competitive advantage — actually being a makeup consumer.

Growing up, Kern Lima, 40, worked many different part-time jobs and held the title of Miss Washington. Her early career included stints on reality TV and in local news, but in 2008 she quit her job to launch IT Cosmetics with the goal of creating a product that would actually work for women like her.

For years, she struggled to make her mark on the $445 billion beauty industry, working long days and weathering dozens of rejections, but in 2016, L'Oreal bought IT Cosmetics for $1.2 billion in cash, making Kern Lima a certified multi-millionaire.

She says the secret to her success has always been taking risks, being obsessed and trusting her gut. Here's what it took for her to make it happen: