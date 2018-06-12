Why this 'Ocean's 8' star is too scared to move out of her cheap apartment

Growing up, she watched her family members take on several jobs after their businesses went bankrupt. Not getting pocket money or an allowance growing up, she says, taught her to appreciate basic necessities.

After graduating from the State University of New York at Albany with a bachelor's degree in journalism and women's studies in 2011, Lum didn't anticipate going into show business. "I never knew I would go into acting, let alone that my music would ever be a career," Lum says.

Today, Lum has an estimated net worth in the millions. In addition to the "big check" she got for "Ocean's 8" and the pay she has received for other roles, she makes $400 to $800 a month from people who download her music, she says. And even though she has another gig lined up this summer in the film adaptation of the bestselling book "Crazy Rich Asians," Lum puts most of her money in her savings account.

She has also resisted moving to Los Angeles in order to hold onto her cheap railroad apartment in Brooklyn, New York.