Why this 'Ocean's 8' star is too scared to move out of her cheap apartment

The "Ocean's" heist film franchise has made more than $1 billion at the box office, and the latest installment, "Ocean's 8," raked in another $41.5 million this past weekend. The new all-women film had a better opening weekend than the previous three "Ocean's" movies.
"Ocean's 8" not only featured seasoned actresses such as Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett, but it also propelled 29-year-old actress and rapper Nora Lum, best known by her stage name Awkwafina, into her biggest Hollywood role yet.
"As an actress, and one with kind of a limited resume at this point, I never expected that I would shoot a movie in New York, let alone that I would be playing a native New Yorker," Lum, a Queens native herself, told MTV News in a recent interview.