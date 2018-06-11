Warren Buffett, Sara Blakely and 6 other self-made billionaires who went to public school

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is one of the wealthiest people in the world, but he didn't start out with an exclusive education at a prep school. He graduated from a public high school and later a public university, and his experience has made him an advocate for education that's accessible to all.

"I'm a big believer in the public school system in terms of equality of opportunity in this country," Buffett said at an annual shareholders meeting in 2005.

And he's not alone. Here are seven other self-made billionaires, including Charlie Munger, Larry Page and Jeff Bezos, who all graduated from public high schools and, in some cases, also went on to graduate from public universities.