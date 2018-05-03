It's hard to deny the appeal of high-end apartment buildings packed with amenities from on-site pools and yoga studios to rooftop decks and friendly doormen.

Living in luxury can be costly but, depending on what city you call home, it could be more affordable than you might think.

Apartment finding website RENTCafe used data from Yardi Matrix, a business development and asset management tool, to compare how much more high-end apartments cost than their less fancy counterparts in 30 major cities across the U.S.

The numbers varied wildly.