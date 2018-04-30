VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 most affordable places to live in the US

Home prices aren't the only factor that determines whether or not you can afford to live in a certain city. Other related costs can add up, too.

To identify the most affordable places across the U.S., SmartAsset calculated the total cost for five expenses associated with owning a home, including mortgage payments and property taxes over five years, as a proportion of each area's median household income.

In terms of affordability, the South came out on top, claiming half of the top 10 spots.

Of course, price shouldn't be the only factor considered if you're interested in buying a home. You should also consider how your lifestyle will be affected by your location. Ask yourself: How long are you planning to live here? Is this a space you and your family can grow into?

But if you're looking for the most affordable places to settle down, here are 10 cities across the U.S. worth giving a second look.

10. Conley, Georgia

Average annual mortgage payment: $2,744
Annual property tax: $358
Median income: $37,825

9. Cusseta, Georgia

Average annual mortgage payment: $3,062
Annual property tax: $644
Median income: $43,929

8. Alexandria, Indiana

Average annual mortgage payment: $3,319
Annual property tax: $792
Median income: $48,672

7. Blackwell, Oklahoma

Average annual mortgage payment: $2,399
Annual property tax: $368
Median income: $38,580

6. Progreso, Texas

Average annual mortgage payment: $2,352
Annual property tax: $1,012
Median income: $43,355

5. Shamokin, Pennsylvania

Average annual mortgage payment: $1,763
Annual property tax: $687
Median income: $30,925

4. Holbrook, Arizona

Average annual mortgage payment: $3,593
Annual property tax: $559
Median income: $51,192

3. Federal Heights, Colorado

Average annual mortgage payment: $1,927
Annual property tax: $438
Median income: $37,474

2. Kermit, Texas

Average annual mortgage payment: $2,163
Annual property tax: $582
Median income: $50,321

1. Pecos, Texas

Average annual mortgage payment: $2,057
Annual property tax: $735
Median income: $51,364

