The 10 most affordable places to live in the US   

Home prices aren't the only factor that determines whether or not you can afford to live in a certain city. Other related costs can add up, too.

To identify the most affordable places across the U.S., SmartAsset calculated the total cost for five expenses associated with owning a home, including mortgage payments and property taxes over five years, as a proportion of each area's median household income.

In terms of affordability, the South came out on top, claiming half of the top 10 spots.

Of course, price shouldn't be the only factor considered if you're interested in buying a home. You should also consider how your lifestyle will be affected by your location. Ask yourself: How long are you planning to live here? Is this a space you and your family can grow into?

But if you're looking for the most affordable places to settle down, here are 10 cities across the U.S. worth giving a second look.