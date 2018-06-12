You can win the chance to stay overnight at the Avatar attraction in Disney's Animal Kingdom

"Everything is backwards now, like out there is the true world, and in here is the dream," says character Jake Sully in the blockbuster film Avatar.

Now, a real person may get to live a Disney dream.

One lucky winner (plus one guest) will have the chance to go glamping (a.k.a., glamorous camping) overnight under the floating mountains of Pandora — The World of Avatar, Walt Disney World's Avatar attraction. The surreal, colorful and theatrically set land inside Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida is inspired by the setting from the 2009 movie created and directed by James Cameron.

As part of the new Walt Disney World D-Cup contest, the winner will spend a night in the tent in the glowing grounds, waking up to the sunrise over Pandora's floating mountains in the Valley of Mo'ara. The winner will have exclusive, after-hours access inside Pandora when the park is closed to the public. The winner will also receive a private ride on Na'vi River Journey and Avatar Flight of Passage after the park closes.

The overnight glamping is just one night of the four-day, three-night Walt Disney World prize package, which includes airfare and accommodations for both the winner and guest. They will also receive two four-day Magic Your Way tickets with Park Hopper Option, including access to Disney VIP Tour Guides and a $250 Disney Gift Card, among other items.