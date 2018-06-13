Real estate mogul: The 1 hard truth all home flippers should know   

In Brooks' case, "I'm paying property taxes every year; I'm paying insurance; I have to carry a builder's risk," he tells Torres. Despite the money he's throwing at the property, he's having a hard time letting go: "I've been stuck, that this is my house. Still, right now, it doesn't seem natural to have the conversation that I would sell the house, but the truth is, if I don't do the deal, I'm just destined to let it sit."

Rather than letting it sit for another three years, Torres helps Brooks bring his center-hall cottage back to life in just over three months and encourages him to put it on the market.

They list the property, which Brooks bought for $230,000 and invested another $240,000 into fixing it up, for $1.35 million. That would leave him with a six-figure profit, enough to grant him financial freedom and allow him to buy and flip more properties.

If you want to be a successful home flipper, you can't let your emotions get the best of you, says Torres: "Don't fall in love with it because it won't love you back."

