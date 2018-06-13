The 8 highest-paid soccer players in the world

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world. Over one billion people watched the last World Cup in 2014, and that year, FIFA reported raking in over $5.7 billion in revenue.

Some players are raking it in as well.

According to Forbes' ranking of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world, three of the five highest-paid athletes on earth are soccer players. Overall, eight footballers made the list.

Here are the eight highest-paid soccer players in the world: