Elle Macpherson reveals her secret to establishing any great business partnership

Crafting a business that's built to last requires a number of elements, and having partnerships that are built on trust is definitely on the list of essentials.

For model-turned-businesswoman Elle Macpherson, she set up WelleCo with Andrea Horwood back in 2014; and as the business continues to flourish, Macpherson's breaks down how she and Horwood have kept their relationship going strong.

"I think the secret for any great business partnership — whether it's male or female — is recognizing, respecting and enabling each other's strengths for the good of the business," Macpherson told CNBC's Tania Bryer in Monaco Thursday.

"At the same time, (you should be) responsible for your own role in the business while supporting others in theirs — consistently supporting them in theirs."

Macpherson chose to set up WelleCo with the help of CEO Horwood and nutritional therapist Dr Simone Laubscher PhD, after adopting a new eating regime that improved how she felt, both on the inside and out.

WelleCo itself aims to offer consumers a range of plant-based ingestible beauty products and dietary supplements, which have been designed by nutritional doctors.