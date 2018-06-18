These are the top food cities in America — here's what to eat when you're there

Travelers are picking their vacations with their appetite.

In a recent survey by Booking.com, more than half of American travelers surveyed (51 percent) said they pick a destination for its great food or drink, and half of American travelers (50 percent) are likely to seek out local street food markets. Fifty-two percent of Americans also said they are looking to be more adventurous with the type of cuisine they eat while traveling, and 61 percent will try to eat more local food in 2018.

Here are Booking.com's top U.S. destinations for trying local food.

New York, New York