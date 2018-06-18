Millennial who saved up to $3,400 a month to get out of debt used a brilliant money-saving strategy

Thanks to student loans, a car loan and credit card debt, Guen Garrido found herself in a $68,600 hole at the end of 2014. But three years and three months later, the San Diego-based millennial had paid off every cent.
After making the conscious decision to tackle her debt at the start of 2015, Garrido picked up a side hustle to generate more income, but she also focused on slashing her day-to-day expenses. "I only gave myself $300 per paycheck for everything besides fixed costs, so groceries, gas, food, going out to eat and entertainment," Garrido tells CNBC Make It.
And she came up with a brilliant strategy that forced her to stick to her strict budget: She opened a separate checking account with a separate debit card and moved $300 from each paycheck into that account. Once she went through the $300, she couldn't spend any more until her next paycheck hit. It was like she put herself on a "cash diet."