Elon Musk: If I can help kids at the border, I will

Elon Musk wants to find a way to help the thousands of migrant children who are being separated from their parents at the U.S. border thanks to the Trump administration's new "zero tolerance" policy on illegal crossings.
"I hope the kids are ok," Musk tweeted Tuesday. "I couldn't even keep the US in the Paris Accord, but if there is some way for me to help these kids I will do so," he said. (In June, Musk urged Donald trump to honor the agreement to combat climate change, but the President pulled the U.S. out.)
What exactly Musk can or will do is not clear. But the Tesla boss says he is "one of the top donors" to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a nonprofit legal organization that defends Americans' constitutional rights.
The ACLU currently has a petition with nearly 160,000 signatures asking the Secretary of Homeland Security to "Stop separating children from their parents in immigration detention. This practice is inhumane, unnecessary, and unconstitutional," it reads. The ACLU is also suing the government for forcibly separating families seeking asylum in the U.S. The organization is waiting to see if a federal judge will issue a preliminary injunction to halt separation of families, according to Mic.
Musk also says he is "[inquiring] on many channels" how to help, but did not go into more detail. The comment was in response to a tweet from Cyan Banister, an angel investor, who with husband Scott, invested in SpaceX.
Children are being separated from their parents at the border because of the administration's new "zero tolerance," policy, which calls for everyone who crosses into the United States illegally to be prosecuted. Children are not allowed to remain with their parents under the law because the parents are being charged with a crime, but the children are not.
Musk is not the only tech executive to voice concern over the situation.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg encouraged people to donate to organizations offering relief services to families at the border in a Facebook post. "We need to stop this policy right now," Zuckerberg said.