Apple CEO Tim Cook says separating immigrant children at US border is 'inhumane'

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration for its "heartbreaking" and "inhumane" policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S. border with Mexico.

"It's heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what's happening is inhumane, it needs to stop," Cook told The Irish Times.

The Department of Health and Human services has 11,785 minors in its care, NBC News reported Monday, citing a department official. The number of migrant children in HHS custody has climbed as a result of the administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal border crossing.

President Donald Trump has publicly defended the controversial policy.

Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, Cook criticized the policy and said Apple will be a "constructive voice" in the situation.

"I'm personally a big believer in the way to be a good citizen is to participate, is to try to advocate your point of view, not to just sit on the sideline and yell or complain," Cook told the Irish Times.

"That will be the approach we will take here. This one in particular is just heartbreaking and tragic."

Cook's comments followed those from rival technology giant Microsoft, which weighed in on the policy Monday, amid scrutiny over its own work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Microsoft issued a statement ensuring the company was "dismayed" by the forcible separation of children from their families.

"We urge the administration to change its policy and Congress to pass legislation ensuring children are no longer separated from their families," the statement said.

This isn't the first time Silicon Valley has spoken out against the president's immigration policies.

Last year, tech executives expressed concerns over an executive order to restrict migration from several Muslim-majority countries. Industry leaders, including Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as executives from Microsoft, Google and Netflix, were among those condemning the order, saying it could directly impact their own staffers.