10 tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries

In addition to workplace perks like a relaxed dress code and swanky office, the tech industry also offers high-paying salaries to help attract some of today's best talent.

To help you join the ranks of its high-paying workforce, financial website GOBankingRates created a list of the top paying jobs in tech. After analyzing salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistic, Salary.com and Glassdoor, the site found computer and systems information manager to be the highest paying job in the industry with a salary of $149,730.

According to BLS, the only position on this list that requires an advanced degree is computer and information research scientists. All other positions require candidates to have a bachelor's degree as well as five years of related work experience.