10 tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries

High angle view of male and female office workers typing on laptops in office
Stefano Gilera | Credit: Cultura RM Exclusive

In addition to workplace perks like a relaxed dress code and swanky office, the tech industry also offers high-paying salaries to help attract some of today's best talent.

To help you join the ranks of its high-paying workforce, financial website GOBankingRates created a list of the top paying jobs in tech. After analyzing salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistic, Salary.com and Glassdoor, the site found computer and systems information manager to be the highest paying job in the industry with a salary of $149,730.

According to BLS, the only position on this list that requires an advanced degree is computer and information research scientists. All other positions require candidates to have a bachelor's degree as well as five years of related work experience.

Thomas Barwick | Getty Images
Take a look below for 10 tech-industry jobs that can help you bring home a hefty paycheck:

1. Computer and Information Systems Manager

Average hourly wage: $71.99

Average yearly wage: $149,730

2. Marketing Manager

Average hourly wage: $70.01

Average yearly wage: $145,620

3. Sales Manager

Average hourly wage: $66.18

Average yearly wage: $137,650

PNEUBOTICS OTHERLABS
Bloomberg | Getty Images

4. Operations Manager

Average hourly wage: $59.35

Average yearly wage: $123,460

5. Product Manager

Average hourly wage: $57.91

Average yearly wage: $120,444

6. Computer Hardware Engineer

Average hourly wage: $57.52

Average yearly wage: $119,650

Participants work at their laptops at the annual Chaos Computer Club (CCC) computer hackers' congress, called 29C3, on December 28, 2012 in Hamburg, Germany
Patrick Lux | Getty Images News | Getty Images
7. Computer and Information Research Scientists

Average hourly wage: $57.49

Average yearly wage: $119,570

8. IT Project Manager

Average hourly wage: $57.13

Average yearly wage: $118,822

9. Software Developers, Systems Software

Average hourly wage: $53.74

Average yearly wage: $111,780

10. Computer Network Architects

Average hourly wage: $51.86

Average yearly wage: $107,870

