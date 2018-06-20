VISIT CNBC.COM

Marc Benioff and Jeff Weiner are among America's 10 most-liked CEOs of 2018

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Career site Glassdoor released its 2018 Top CEOs list on Wednesday, based on information gleaned from employee reviews from over 770,000 large companies. The executives on the list lead Fortune 500 companies and tech giants as well as up-and-coming businesses.

Topping the list is Silicon Valley CEO Eric Yuan of Slack-competitor Zoom Video Communications. The top 10 also includes Marc Benioff of Salesforce, Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn and Lynsi Snyder of In-N-Out Burger.

Though Elon Musk of SpaceX and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook made the 2017 list of the 10 most-liked CEOs, the tech titans have slipped in the rankings, with Musk down to No. 49 and Zuckerberg at No. 16.

The full list of the 100 most-liked CEOs at companies with over 1,000 employees is available on Glassdoor. Here are the top 10.

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, speaks at the GLAAD Gala at Metreon on September 8, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
Kimberly White | Getty Images
Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, speaks at the GLAAD Gala at Metreon on September 8, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

10. Marc Benioff

Company: Salesforce
Approval rating: 97 percent

L-R: Wegman family - SVP Nicole Wegman, Chairman Danny Wegman and CEO and president Colleen Wegman
Courtesy of Wegmans
L-R: Wegman family - SVP Nicole Wegman, Chairman Danny Wegman and CEO and president Colleen Wegman

9. Colleen Wegman

Company: Wegmans Food Markets
Approval rating: 97 percent

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

8. Jeff Weiner

Company: LinkedIn
Approval rating: 97 percent

HEB CEO Charles Butt.
Courtesy of HEB
HEB CEO Charles Butt.

7. Charles Butt

Company: H-E-B
Approval rating: 98 percent

Courtesy of Power Home Remodeling

6. Corey Schiller and Asher Raphael

Company: Power Home Remodeling
Approval rating: 98 percent

President and Chief Executive Officer, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Dr. James R. Downing speaks at the 2016 Concordia Summit September 19, 2016 in New York City.
Ben Hider | Getty Images
President and Chief Executive Officer, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Dr. James R. Downing speaks at the 2016 Concordia Summit September 19, 2016 in New York City.

5. James Downing

Company: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Approval rating: 98 percent

Lynsi Snyder, formerly Lynsi Torres, the owner and president of the In-N-Out Burger restaurant chain, stands for a photograph with her trophy after winning the National Hot Rod Association's Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event in the Super Gas class in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., on Feb. 24, 2012.
Bob Johnson
Lynsi Snyder, formerly Lynsi Torres, the owner and president of the In-N-Out Burger restaurant chain, stands for a photograph with her trophy after winning the National Hot Rod Association's Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event in the Super Gas class in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., on Feb. 24, 2012.

4. Lynsi Snyder

Company: In-N-Out Burger
Approval rating: 99 percent

DocuSign CEO Daniel Springer.
Courtesy of DocuSign
DocuSign CEO Daniel Springer.

3. Daniel Springer

Company: DocuSign
Approval rating: 99 percent

Michael Mahoney, president and CEO of Boston Scientific.
Mark Neuling | CNBC
Michael Mahoney, president and CEO of Boston Scientific.

2. Michael F. Mahoney

Company: Boston Scientific
Approval rating: 99 percent

Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan.
Courtesy of Zoom VIdeo Communications
Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan.

1. Eric S. Yuan

Company: Zoom Video Communications
Approval rating: 99 percent

Yuan was a vice president at Cisco before he left in 2011 to build Zoom, a cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat and webinars across different devices.

"When I was a freshman in college in China, my girlfriend lived far away. I could only see her twice a year and it was really hard," Yuan told Glassdoor in a recent interview. "At that time I was thinking, 'What if there was a device, that I could just flip on and see her, talk to her, like we're both in the same room.' It was more of a daydream. But later on when I built the solution, I was able to connect the dots."

Yuan applied nine times for a U.S. Visa over the course of two years: "When I came to America, I did not even speak English but I knew I could write software code. I knew I had to work hard, so I did," he said.

"I have learned that as long as you keep working hard, you will get there someday," Yuan added.

Suzy Welch: This is the productivity hack that top CEOs swear by
Suzy Welch: This is the productivity hack that top CEOs swear by   

To date, Zoom has raised over $145 million, according to Crunchbase.

To determine the top CEOs for 2018, Glassdoor looked at how employees of large companies rated their CEO based on their leadership and their employment experience. While the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent, the top execs scored far higher.

"Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day," Glassdoor CEO Robert Hohman said in a statement. "The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work."

The No. 1 behavior that transforms ordinary people into CEOs
