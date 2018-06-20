Marc Benioff and Jeff Weiner are among America's 10 most-liked CEOs of 2018

Company: Zoom Video Communications

Approval rating: 99 percent

Yuan was a vice president at Cisco before he left in 2011 to build Zoom, a cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat and webinars across different devices.

"When I was a freshman in college in China, my girlfriend lived far away. I could only see her twice a year and it was really hard," Yuan told Glassdoor in a recent interview. "At that time I was thinking, 'What if there was a device, that I could just flip on and see her, talk to her, like we're both in the same room.' It was more of a daydream. But later on when I built the solution, I was able to connect the dots."

Yuan applied nine times for a U.S. Visa over the course of two years: "When I came to America, I did not even speak English but I knew I could write software code. I knew I had to work hard, so I did," he said.

"I have learned that as long as you keep working hard, you will get there someday," Yuan added.