Marc Benioff and Jeff Weiner are among America's 10 most-liked CEOs of 2018

Career site Glassdoor released its 2018 Top CEOs list on Wednesday, based on information gleaned from employee reviews from over 770,000 large companies. The executives on the list lead Fortune 500 companies and tech giants as well as up-and-coming businesses.
Topping the list is Silicon Valley CEO Eric Yuan of Slack-competitor Zoom Video Communications. The top 10 also includes Marc Benioff of Salesforce, Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn and Lynsi Snyder of In-N-Out Burger.
Though Elon Musk of SpaceX and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook made the 2017 list of the 10 most-liked CEOs, the tech titans have slipped in the rankings, with Musk down to No. 49 and Zuckerberg at No. 16.
The full list of the 100 most-liked CEOs at companies with over 1,000 employees is available on Glassdoor. Here are the top 10.