Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer gets paid to drive into tornadoes   

Once inside, the vehicle's air-cannon system deploys, launching tiny probes that measure critical data, from temperature and moisture to pressure.

"Tornadoes can obviously be very deadly and very dangerous. You have to respect their power," Timmer tells CNBC. "When I see a tornado out in the field, it's one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen. It almost looks like it's not from [this] planet when you see one up close."