Why this time management expert says Friday should be the most productive day of your week

The closer it gets to the weekend, the less energized you are to get things done and the more excited you are to bolt for the door — right?

According to time management expert Laura Vanderkam, slacking off at the end of the week is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. In fact, she says that making Friday your most productive day can set you up for long-term success.

"I know what often happens on a Friday afternoon," the author of "Off the Clock: Feel Less Busy While Getting More Done" tells CNBC Make It. "If you're working a Monday-through-Friday schedule, then you are kind of sliding into the weekend at that point and maybe even hiding out so nobody finds you. It's really hard to start anything new on Friday afternoons, but you might be willing to think about what 'future you' should be doing."