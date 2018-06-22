This actress’s superhero movie role inspired her next career move

For generations, comic superheroine Darna has been inspiring girls and boys alike, representing a guardian of the needy and a force of good over evil.

For the actress who played her on the big screen, it was no different.

Nanette Medved-Po was already an established model with a burgeoning acting career when she was cast as the scantily-clad Philippine warrior icon in a 1991 movie adaptation of the eponymous magazine series.

But the role saw her shoot to new stardom and provided the foundation for her to launch a business to help others, as she told CNBC's "Managing Asia."