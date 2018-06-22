The central question that inspired all of Elon Musk's businesses

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had a busy year keeping up with the electric car company's production and the resulting challenges. Even though Musk has pulled all-nighters in the Tesla factory, he still finds his work fun because he gets to accomplish what he first set out to do: be useful to other people.
"It's actually pretty fun building electric cars. Product is useful to other people and good for environment," Musk tweeted on Thursday. "I think that's fundamental goodness."
Elon Musk tweet
When Musk was 20 years old and studying physics and economics at the University of Pennsylvania, he focused on five big ideas: the internet, sustainable energy, interplanetary travel, genetics and artificial intelligence. Since then, Musk, 46, has founded and led companies that revolutionized each of those areas.
The underlying question behind all of Musk's business ventures seems to be: "What can I do that would actually be useful?"
"If somebody is doing something that is useful to the rest of society, I think that's a good thing," Musk told Y Combinator CEO Sam Altman in a 2016 interview. "It doesn't have to change the world."