How a 29-year-old is using blockchain and A.I. to cut energy bills by up to 25 percent

When Benson Wang discovered he could cut his business’ energy bills by 25 percent, switching providers felt like a no-brainer.

Three months later, he’s saved 900 Singapore dollars (around $660) — money he’s pumped back into his tapas restaurant.

Wang's is one of about 500 Singaporean companies said to have saved a combined 1.5 million Singapore dollars ($1.1 million) in the past year by moving over to Electrify, a new blockchain-based platform designed to cut bills and change the way we think about energy.

It may sound like a complex model. It is. But according Electrify's 29-year-old co-founder and CEO, Julius Tan, it's the obvious next step for an industry ripe for disruption.