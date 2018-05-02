These East Asian cities are leading the way for entrepreneurs — you can start up for under $3,000

When it comes to start-ups, Silicon Valley has long reigned supreme, staking claim to international success stories from Apple to Facebook.

But the landscape is shifting.

New start-up scenes are popping up across the globe as cities seek to take a piece of the pie and entrepreneurial hopefuls look for new locations to set up shop.

One of the regions leading the way is East Asia.

With access to growing markets, a skilled talent pool and comparatively lower living costs than the Valley and its other Western counterparts, East Asian cities are stepping up to win over entrepreneurs.

CNBC Make It takes a look at the leading start-up cities in the region and how they fare in terms of cost and ease of doing business.