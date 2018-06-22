How these women went from earning 20 cents a day to sending their children to college

For Cynthia Cabrera, life was tough.

Work, for her, meant long days spent weaving hand-crafted rugs for a daily wage equivalent to 20 cents — barely enough for a bag of rice.

Hers was a story like tens of thousands of other artisans, mostly women, living in Payatas, a district in metropolitan Manila — one of the most impoverished regions in the Philippines.

To make ends meet, district residents had created a textiles enterprise upcycling fabrics from a neighboring landfill. Their profits, however, were regularly siphoned off by the merchants who would take them to market.