Apple CEO Tim Cook has been monitoring his own smartphone usage.

And tech executive realized the number of notifications he was getting on his smartphone was overwhelming and unnecessary.

So he's been turning them off — "slashing them," he says.

Cook has been beta testing a feature called Screen Time that will be built into Apple's next operating system, which details a user’s activity across a device's apps and features.

Announced on June 4, the iOS 12 feature is in public beta. The feature will be pushed out to every Apple user when the iOS 12 upgrade comes out this fall, according to the tech company.

Using the feature has made Cook "cut down on notifications significantly," he said, speaking at Fortune’s CEO Initiative in San Francisco on Monday.

"I began to monitor the number of notifications I was getting from different services and you just ... on the surface, it looks like, this is crazy,” said Cook.