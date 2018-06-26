Elon Musk: This is why we have to build civilizations in space

Human civilization is likely the only advanced civilization in the “observable Universe," finds a study from the the Future of Humanity Institute (FHI) at Oxford University — and that's why it's so important that humans build civilizations in space, says Elon Musk.

“This is why we must preserve the light of consciousness by becoming a spacefaring civilization [and] extending life to other planets,” the Tesla and SpaceX boss tweeted Sunday in response to a story about the study on science news blog Universal-Sci.

“It is unknown whether we are the only civilization currently alive in the observable universe, but any chance that we are is added impetus for extending life beyond Earth,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

“Humanity is not perfect, but it’s all we’ve got,” the SpaceX and Tesla boss said.

To safeguard human life requires moving beyond the blue planet, in Musk's view, because earth is likely to become uninhabitable.

"There will be some eventual extinction event" if humans stay on earth forever, Musk said in an article published in academic journal New Space, which was published online in June 2017.

Musk’s aeronautics company SpaceX is working to build reusable rockets that travel to Mars, ultimately enabling life on the Red Planet.

"We are building the first Mars, or interplanetary ship, and I think we'll be able to do short trips, flights by first half of next year," Musk said at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas in March. However, he admitted that timeline is aggressive.