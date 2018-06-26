Self-made multimillionaire and bestselling author Tony Robbins is known for being a motivational speaker and coach to a long list of high-profile clients. And for rapper and designer Kanye West, Robbins has been a life-changing influence over the past year, the artist told The New York Times.
West has been busy lately — producing and releasing five new albums through his record label, G.O.O.D. Music, over the past five weeks; tweeting his excitement over Elon Musk and his new Tesla; and making much-scrutinized comments about everything from slavery to his support of President Donald Trump.
But West has also faced a couple of challenging years: In 2016, his wife Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint and he was later hospitalized after abruptly canceling a tour.