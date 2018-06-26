Since then, West has been vocal about improving his mental health, and he says one of his biggest turning points came when Robbins appeared at his home in 2017 to offer guidance. Robbins instructed him to do something unexpected: scream.

“I was so self-conscious about the nanny and the housekeeper that I didn’t want them to hear me screaming in the living room,” West says in a recent interview with New York Times reporter Jon Caramanica. “I think that that’s such a metaphor of something for the existence of so-called well-off people that they’re not really well-off — they won’t even scream in their own house.”

Kardashian-West, who read Robbins’ book “Unshakeable” as part of her book club and took her family to one of Robbins’ seminars, had invited the bestselling author over for “something like an intervention,” Caramanica writes.

West recalls how Robbins looked at him and “he could tell that I was very low.”

While sitting at his home with Robbins, West tells Caramanica, he was “really medicated, shoulders slumped down, and my confidence was gone, which is a lot of the root of my superpower, because if you truly have self-confidence, no one can say anything to you.”

After looking him in the eyes, Robbins instructed West to stand up, get into a warrior yoga pose and scream. West, still self-conscious, said, “I didn’t have my confidence back," but as Caramanica writes, it was a start. The rapper even said Robbins' speaking style and method of delivering messages was an inspiration for his songwriting.