NBA star PJ Tucker says he spent $200,000 on sneakers last season 

Houston Rockets star PJ Tucker is notorious for his sneaker obsession, even swapping out his shoes mid-game during the 2018 NBA playoffs. But how much does he spend on his kicks? A lot, even by rich athlete standards.

In a recent interview with Complex, Tucker, 33, estimates he shelled out “probably close to $200,000" for sneakers last season.

But Tucker sees sneakers as more than just footwear. “My shoes are an expression of me, how I’m feeling,” Tucker tells Complex. “Some nights I might wear some crazy stuff. Some nights I might be more regular. I’ll wear shoes that no one knows and is a sleeper, but it might be something that I really love.”

Tucker has so many pairs of sneakers, "I got shoes literally all over my house," he told ESPN. They're in his entryway, his closet and his garage, according to Tucker, many stored in boxes or clear plastic containers.