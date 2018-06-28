These NFL players went on a 3 a.m. shopping spree to buy toys for migrant children

The pair worked in collaboration with the nonprofit Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) to personally hand out supplies and 20 boxes of pizza to the kids in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday.

As a result of the policy, more than 2,000 children have reportedly been taken from their parents and placed in detention centers. In an effort to stop the separations, President Trump recently signed an order that he says will keep migrant families together while the government continues to crack down on immigration.

"Put yourself in someone else's shoes," Norman tells USA TODAY Sports. "They’ve got nothing, come here seeking asylum, know nothing of where they’re going to, other than that it’s gotta be better than where they were. Then you get to this place, and they treat you like less than a dog. We’ve lost our touch as a humanity. This is about the kids."

Jennifer Falcon, communications director at RAICES, tells USA TODAY Sports that each day they encounter dozens of kids who are transported from detention centers to temporary shelters. The organization help to reunite them with their parents and guide them through legal proceedings and next steps.