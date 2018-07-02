Here are 5 ways to save on surging gas prices

Gas prices this week are expected to be the highest Independence Day average in years. But changing up your driving habits can save you serious money at the pump.

Across the U.S., the American Automobile Association expects gas prices to hit an average of $2.86 per gallon this week. That’s up from $2.23 a year ago and is the highest July Fourth week in four years, according to AAA.

But the Consumer Federation of America estimates people could significantly improve their gas mileage by making a few simple changes. In fact, depending on what your driving habits are now, you could reduce your gas costs by as much as $2 per gallon.

“Paying less for gas means buying more snow-cones and Fourth of July treats,” says Jack Gillis, CFA’s executive director and author of "The Car Book." Here are five money-saving habits.