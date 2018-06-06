The best cash back credit card if you want a big sign-up bonus

The Discover It's bonus offer is to match all the rewards you earn your first year. That means you essentially double whatever you bring in from 5 percent cash back offers in various rotating categories plus 1 percent on all other purchases.

Some of those categories are enticing, too. In the fourth quarter of 2018, users will save on purchases they make on Amazon.com and select wholesale clubs. Other quarters reward typical spending, including purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants.

There is a $1,500 cap each quarter on the category earning 5 percent cash back, but the 1 percent on other purchases is unlimited, so your cash back doesn't max out at $300 a year (5 percent of $6,000). That means your bonus does not, either.

By contrast, most top cash back cards offer a flat-rate sign up bonus, ranging from $100 to $200 as long as you spend enough to qualify. The Chase Freedom, for example, our choice for the best cash back card overall, promises a bonus of $150 as long as you spend $500 in the first three months. American Express' Blue Cash Preferred bonus, meanwhile, comes out to $200 as long as you spend $1,000 in that time.

There are some non-cash back cards that have better bonus offers, like premium travel cards. The Chase Sapphire Reserve, for instance, guarantees 50,000 bonus points to users who spend $4,000 on their card in the first three months from opening their account. That comes out to roughly $750 when redeemed for travel. And some branded airline and hotel cards offer point bonuses that can be redeemed for even more.

But among cash back cards, which are optimal for users looking to save on a wide variety of purchases and earn some extra money, the Discover It is your best choice for a big bonus.

It doesn't charge a foreign transaction fee, so you won't get dinged if you use it outside the U.S., and requires no annual fee. Its only drawback is that the bonus is not a guarantee. You need to spend and earn rewards to really benefit from it.