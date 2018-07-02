These 6 Caribbean destinations are cheap (but amazing) for summer travel

With white-sand beaches and crystal clear waters, the Caribbean is a dreamy destination — so it's no surprise it has an $18 billion tourism industry. According to Caribbean Tourism Organization, 30 million visitors traveled here in 2017, the highest number on record.

Many parts of the Caribbean are cheaper to travel in summer when several islands go "off peak," compared to fall and winter high-season prices. (Though hurricane season in the area is June to late November, most storms hit during its peak, between late August and October. Last year, hurricanes Irma and Maria both occurred in September.)

From Mexico to the Bahamas, these are six of the cheapest Caribbean destinations to visit based on airfare and resort rates (from now until September), not including food and beverage, tours and activities.

Cancun