Ad legend John Hegarty reveals the first lesson he learned in the working world: ‘Don't chase the money’

Advertising legend John Hegarty has had more than six decades worth of experience working with major brands, however, his career may have looked a lot different if he hadn’t taken on some valuable advice early on in life.

During his time at design school in the 1960s, Hegarty became enthralled by advertising and the creativity that was spawned out of it. Having decided to create an advertising portfolio in order to secure a job — luckily he received two offers, but had to decide which one was the better option.

“I was offered two jobs and one of them was at Y&R, and the other was at Benton & Bowles, and I said to a friend of mine: ‘Which one should I take?’ And I said: ‘You know, the Benton & Bowles one is paying half of what the Y&R job is’,” Hegarty, creative founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), told CNBC’s Karen Tso on an episode of “What Drives You.”

“So the friend of mine said: ‘John, the thing is that Benton & Bowles has got this new brilliant New York art director coming over, that's going to be an opportunity, I'd go there.’ So I went to Benton & Bowles.”

“So the first lesson I learned was: Don't chase the money, chase the opportunity.”